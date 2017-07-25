Whitehead was misidentified in a petty larceny case in Virginia in June and has now been cleared of all charges, ESPN.com reports.

The Cowboys released White on Monday after reports surfaced earlier in the day that the 25-year-old had committed misdemeanor larceny in June and had failed to appear in court thereafter. "I think we've gotten Lucky a lot of different chances along the way going back to last year. I think we just decided it was time to go in a different direction," said Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones on Monday. However, it has since been reported that Whitehead's information was falsely provided by another individual at the time of the incident, which clears Whitehead of any wrongdoing. Whitehead is still unlikely to remain with the Cowboys, but having the charges dropped means that he'll have one less obstacle to overcome in finding a new team.