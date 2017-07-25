Lucky Whitehead: Misidentified in larceny case, cleared of all charges
Whitehead was misidentified in a petty larceny case in Virginia in June and has now been cleared of all charges, ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys released White on Monday after reports surfaced earlier in the day that the 25-year-old had committed misdemeanor larceny in June and had failed to appear in court thereafter. "I think we've gotten Lucky a lot of different chances along the way going back to last year. I think we just decided it was time to go in a different direction," said Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones on Monday. However, it has since been reported that Whitehead's information was falsely provided by another individual at the time of the incident, which clears Whitehead of any wrongdoing. Whitehead is still unlikely to remain with the Cowboys, but having the charges dropped means that he'll have one less obstacle to overcome in finding a new team.
More News
-
Lucky Whitehead: Cut by Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Arrested in June on misdemeanor charge•
-
Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Injures hamstring during OTAs•
-
Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Finishes season as primary return man•
-
Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Expected to rejoin team•
-
Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Ruled out for disciplinary reasons•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...