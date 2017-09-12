Lucky Whitehead: Parts with Jets
Whitehead (foot) reached an injury settlement with the Jets on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Whitehead is now free to sign elsewhere should his broken foot, which he suffered in mid-August, allow him to play. The 25-year-old is likely nothing more than a return specialist if he does manage to latch on with another team.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...