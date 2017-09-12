Play

Whitehead (foot) reached an injury settlement with the Jets on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Whitehead is now free to sign elsewhere should his broken foot, which he suffered in mid-August, allow him to play. The 25-year-old is likely nothing more than a return specialist if he does manage to latch on with another team.

