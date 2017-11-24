Lucky Whitehead: Signs with Jets' practice squad
Whitehead (foot) signed with the Jets' practice squad Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Whitehead rejoins the Jets' organization after reaching an injury settlement back in early September. Foot surgery ultimately led to Whitehead being reverted to the team's injured reserve, but it looks like he may be closer to full health now with his re-signing. It's not clear, however, if New York is planning on using the special teams star on its active roster this season.
