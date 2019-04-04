Luis Perez: Expected to work out for Eagles
Perez is expected to go through a workout with the Eagles next week, Adam Caplan of the NFL Network reports.
Perez (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) is a big-bodied quarterback who's just a couple of years removed from a 2017 season at Texas A&M-Commerce where he threw for 5,001 yards and 47 touchdowns on a 70.6 percent completion rate. After going undrafted and then getting waived by the Rams ahead of the 2018 campaign, Perez tried his hand in the AAF, but a 5:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio and roughly 1,500 yards passing on 52.3 percent completion rate against subpar competition this winter didn't exactly turn heads. Furthermore, it paled in comparison to the Alliance's most impressive quarterback, Garrett Gilbert, who threw for over 2,100 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions on a 60.6 percent completion rate. The best Perez can really hope for is to get picked up to participate in a some team's training camp this summer, whether that be in Philly or elsewhere.
