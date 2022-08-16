site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Luis Perez: Waived by the Rams
RotoWire Staff
The Rams waived Perez on Tuesday, per independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.
Perez went undrafted out of Texas A&M-Commerce in 2018 and has yet to make his NFL debut. He's spent time with the Rams, Eagles and Lions.
