Luke Falk: Scooped by Tennessee

The Titans selected Falk in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 199th overall.

Falk had a storied career as a walk-on at Washington State, setting PAC-12 records for completion percentage (68.3), yards (14,481), and touchdowns (119). Of course, it must be noted that he played in coach Mike Leach's system, which churns out video-game level passing numbers and featured play concepts that won't exist at the next level. Falk lacks NFL-caliber arm strength and has a habit of holding onto the ball too long, which led to him running into sacks at an alarmingly high rate. He profiles as a backup and will have to fight to be the No.3 quarterback on the Titans' depth chart this fall.