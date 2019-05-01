Falk was waived by the Dolphins on Thursday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Drafted in the sixth round out of Washington State last spring, Falk spent the majority of the 2018 season on the Dolphins' practice squad with an undisclosed wrist injury. That he was waived with a reported injury tag suggests he's now healthy, but Falk's future in the league is nonetheless bleak after being deemed unworthy to stick around on a Miami team that likely has the biggest question mark at quarterback leaguewide.