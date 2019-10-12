Falk was waived by the Jets on Friday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

With Sam Darnold (illness) back in action this weekend and the Jets re-signing David Fales to serve as his backup, Falk's time on the active roster has come to end. Should he clear waivers, he will likely return to the team's practice roster, which is where he started the regular season.

