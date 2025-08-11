The Browns waived Floriea (hamstring) with an injury designation Monday.

Floriea suffered a hamstring injury during the Browns' preseason win over the Panthers on Friday, with head coach Kevin Stefanski indicating that the injury is "serious," per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. Floriea will revert to the Browns' injured reserve list if he's not claimed off waivers by another team. Were that to be the case, he would be forced to sit out for the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Browns.