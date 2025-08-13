The Browns waived Floriea (hamstring) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Floriea was set to miss the entire 2025 season after reverting to the Browns' injured reserve Tuesday. The injury settlement allows the Kent State product to sign with a team once healthy, and Zac Jackson of The Athletic relays that the Browns are aiming to bring Floriea back to the practice squad once he's fully recovered from his hamstring injury.