Grimm was waived by the Chargers on Tuesday.

Grimm signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in April, reeling in four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown over three preseason games. Additionally, the wide receiver returned five punts for 77 yards and a score. If Grimm goes unclaimed on waivers, there's a chance he sticks around with the Chargers' practice squad, otherwise he'll likely get another opportunity elsewhere in the near future.