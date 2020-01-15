Luke Kuechly: Announces retirement
Kuechly announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old just completed his eighth consecutive season with 100-plus tackles and has been the heart and soul of Carolina's defense, and his retirement certainly comes as a surprise, though his concussion history is well documented. Kuechly received All-Pro honors seven times -- five First Team -- and totaled 1,092 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 18 interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 118 career games, all with the Panthers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...