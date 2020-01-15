Play

Luke Kuechly: Announces retirement

Kuechly announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old just completed his eighth consecutive season with 100-plus tackles and has been the heart and soul of Carolina's defense, and his retirement certainly comes as a surprise, though his concussion history is well documented. Kuechly received All-Pro honors seven times -- five First Team -- and totaled 1,092 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 18 interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 118 career games, all with the Panthers.

