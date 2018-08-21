McNitt was waived by the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

McNitt apparently hasn't shown enough to stick around in Atlanta any longer. The Falcons signed Jalston Fowler to take his place on the 90-man roster.

