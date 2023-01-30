Musgrave (knee) said Monday that he was cleared to run routes earlier in January and plans to "let it rip" during Senior Bowl practices this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Musgrave didn't specifically say whether he planned to play in the Senior Bowl game, but the tight end at least looks to be close to 100 percent while he recovers from the MCL surgery he required after injuring his knee in the closing minutes of Oregon State's Sept. 11 win over Fresno State. Despite playing just two games during his senior season, Musgrave turned in an excellent 11-169-1 receiving line on 15 targets. In addition to his strong production, Musgrave brings quality size (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) to the position. If Musgrave can assuage concerns about his health during the Senior Bowl and tests well during the pre-draft process, he could be one of the first few tight ends off the board in April's draft.