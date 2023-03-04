Musgrave received full medical clearance on his knee while at the NFL Combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Projected by some as a Day 2 pick, there was some concern Musgrave had sustained an injury to his surgically repaired knee after sustaining a hit during the Senior Bowl. Those fears appear to be gone, as the big-bodied target allegedly passed every medical tests with flying colors. Musgrave is expected to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but he's reportedly waiting to do any sort of agility drills until his Pro Day on March 13.