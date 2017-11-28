Stocker was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Roy Cummings of WFLA Channel 8 reports.

The Buccaneers decided to promote fullback/tight end Alan Cross to the active roster, leaving Stocker as the odd-man-out on the depth chart. In nine games this season, Stocker recorded three receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown in a very limited offensive role.

