Luke Stocker: Waived Tuesday
Stocker was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Roy Cummings of WFLA Channel 8 reports.
The Buccaneers decided to promote fullback/tight end Alan Cross to the active roster, leaving Stocker as the odd-man-out on the depth chart. In nine games this season, Stocker recorded three receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown in a very limited offensive role.
