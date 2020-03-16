Play

The Falcons will release Stocker, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Stocker, who caught eight of 14 targets for 53 yards in 15 games with Atlanta last season, will now look to catch on elsewhere as a depth tight end. The 31-year-old is off the fantasy radar, but his blocking ability should help land him a contract elsewhere.

More News
Our Latest Stories