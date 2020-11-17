Willson worked out for the Ravens on Monday and may sign with the team after clearing COVID-19 protocols, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Nick Boyle (knee) is out for the season, leaving the Ravens with Mark Andrews as the lone tight end on the active roster. Coach John Harbaugh relayed Tuesday that he has a plan in place, and he even indicated that the team may add two tight ends to the 53-man roster to help fill the void. Willson appears to be on the shortlist next to Sean Culkin and Xavier Grimble, who are already on the practice squad.