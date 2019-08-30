Luke Willson: Parts ways with Oakland
The Raiders released Willson on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Wilson spent the offseason competing for a depth role in Oakland, but was unable to carve out a spot on the initial 53-man roster behind top tight end Darren Waller. The 29-year-old should have little trouble catching on in a depth capacity with another team.
More News
-
Raiders' Luke Willson: Impressing as pass catcher•
-
Raiders' Luke Willson: Inks deal with Raiders•
-
Lions' Luke Willson: Disappointing in Detroit•
-
Lions' Luke Willson: Unavailable for season finale•
-
Lions' Luke Willson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Luke Willson: Under evaluation for head injury•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Ben Gretch breaks down his strategy from the No. 1 spot in a recent non-PPR draft.
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Landing Pick No. 2 ensures an elite running back and not much else.
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
No complaining if you're picking third overall! You're guaranteed three top-31 players, and...
-
Picking No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.