The Ravens signed Willson to the practice squad Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Willson worked out for the Ravens on Monday and cleared COVID-19 protocols, so he'll join the practice squad with a chance at a quick promotion to the active roster following news that Nick Boyle (knee) was placed on season-ending IR. Tight ends Sean Culkin and Xavier Grimble are already on the Ravens' practice squad, and coach John Harbaugh alluded to the idea earlier Tuesday that the team may sign two of the tight ends to the active roster.