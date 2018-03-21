Luke Willson: Signing with Detroit

Willson is signing a one-year contract with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Lions needed some veteran help at tight end after releasing Eric Ebron and losing Darren Fells in free agency. The position also figures to be a priority during the upcoming draft, but it does seem Willson found a destination where he'll at least have a shot at the No. 1 tight end gig. His current competition consists of 2017 fourth-round pick Michael Roberts and undrafted players Hakeem Valles and Brandon Barnes. A 2013 fifth-round selection, Willson only had 89 catches in 72 regular-season games for the Seahawks, but he did manage 12.7 yards per catch and 8.3 per target, with 11 of his receptions (12.4 percent) going for touchdowns.