Luke Willson: Signing with Detroit
Willson is signing a one-year contract with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Lions needed some veteran help at tight end after releasing Eric Ebron and losing Darren Fells in free agency. The position also figures to be a priority during the upcoming draft, but it does seem Willson found a destination where he'll at least have a shot at the No. 1 tight end gig. His current competition consists of 2017 fourth-round pick Michael Roberts and undrafted players Hakeem Valles and Brandon Barnes. A 2013 fifth-round selection, Willson only had 89 catches in 72 regular-season games for the Seahawks, but he did manage 12.7 yards per catch and 8.3 per target, with 11 of his receptions (12.4 percent) going for touchdowns.
More News
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...