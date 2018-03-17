Luke Willson: Visiting Lions

Willson visited the Jaguars on Friday and is scheduled to meet with the Lions on Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It comes as no surprise that the first visit didn't lead to a contract, as the Jaguars no longer have a need at tight end after signing both Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul. The Lions, on the other hand, badly need a veteran presence at the position, having already parted ways with Eric Ebron and Darren Fells, their top two tight ends from last season. Willson profiles best as a No. 2 option, after catching between 15 and 22 passes each of his five seasons in Seattle. He at least was efficient with his limited work, hauling in 89 of 136 targets (65.4 percent) for 1,129 yards (8.3 YPT) and 11 touchdowns in 72 games. A desperate team might look at those numbers and take a gamble on Wilson as its No. 1 tight end.