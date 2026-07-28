Luke Wysong: Let go by Minnesota

Wysong (undisclosed) was waived with a non-football injury designation by the Vikings on Monday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

The wide receiver will revert to Minnesota's reserve/non-football injury list if he's not claimed by another team. At that point, he would need to reach an injury settlement with the Vikings to have a chance to play in 2026. Wysong signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in April after spending his final collegiate season with Arizona last year.