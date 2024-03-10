Bowden will become an unrestricted free agent after the Saints informed him Sunday that he won't be tendered a contract for 2024, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Bowden had been an exclusive-rights free agent, but because bringing him back would have cost New Orleans around $3 million for 2024, the Saints are letting the depth receiver explore his options on the open market. New Orleans valued the versatility that Bowden offered as a pass catcher, rusher, returner and blocker over his 15 appearances in 2024, so it wouldn't be surprising if the organization looked to re-sign him at a lower rate, provided he doesn't draw a more lucrative offer from another club.
