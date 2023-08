The Saints waived Bowden on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Bowden signed with the Saints in mid-June, but he was unable to make enough of an impact to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. He's struggled to find a role in the NFL over the past few seasons, as he spent time with the Raiders, Dolphins and Patriots before joining the Saints this summer. It's unclear whether he'll draw interest from other clubs ahead of the 2023 campaign.