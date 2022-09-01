Bowden signed a contract with New England's practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Bowden was waived by the Dolphins on Monday after he failed to carve out a spot in the team's relatively deep corps of wideouts this preseason. The 24-year-old has played multiple offensive positions -- including quarterback, running back and wideout -- dating back to his college days with Kentucky. Bowden will likely need to work his way into a similar multi-positional role in order to secure a spot on New England's active roster.
