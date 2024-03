Bowden has officially entered free agency and is now free to sign with any team, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Bowden was originally an exclusive-rights free agent but is now set to hit the open market after the Saints declined to tender him. The 2020 third-round pick will look to catch on with another team after hauling in 11 of his 16 targets for 83 yards in 15 games with the Saints last season.