The Buccaneers waived Stewart on Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Stewart joined the Buccaneers in 2018 as a second-round pick, but he failed to transform into a reliable member of the secondary over two years with the team. Having lost the starting nickel job in 2019 and even been a late scratch toward the end of the season, the writing was on the wall that Stewart had fallen out of favor in Tampa Bay. Still, it's somewhat surprising to see that the team went so far as to cut the 24-year-old, rather than simply relegate him to a depth role.