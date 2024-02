The Jets waived Hall (undisclosed) on Friday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Hall missed all of the Jets' 2023 campaign due to an undisclosed injury and the team has since decided to move on from the 25-year-old. The Southeastern Oklahoma State product has yet to appear in an NFL game after recording 77 total tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss during his final collegiate season.