Jones (ankle) went through a full workout at Alabama's Pro Day, highlighted by running a 4.82 40-yard dash.
An ankle injury during Senior Bowl week kept Jones out of the actual Senior Bowl game, but the Heisman finalist was fully healthy for the pro day. Jones shined with better-than-expected athleticism, but there were some critiques about his consistency during the throwing part of his workout. Regardless, Jones seems to have cemented himself in the first-round discussion and could go as high as the top 10.