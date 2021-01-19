Jones accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Heisman finalist and former Alabama quarterback will have a chance to showcase his talent to all 32 teams during next week's Senior Bowl activities. Jones is viewed as a potential first-rounder, but most expect upwards of at least three quarterbacks -- Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields, and BYU's Zach Wilson -- to be selected ahead of him. A strong week in Mobile could boost Jones' stock as draft season starts to heat up.