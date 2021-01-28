Jones' status for the Senior Bowl on Saturday is uncertain due to an ankle injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Jones injured his ankle while practicing Thursday, as Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports, after which he was limited to participating in throwing drills. It would be notable for the Alabama quarterback and Heisman finalist to miss out on a chance to exhibit his skillet in front of notable draft analysts Saturday, but his stock as a potential first-round selection this April should remain relatively insulated no matter the case.