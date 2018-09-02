The Vikings waived/injured Brown (undisclosed) on Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Brown played four games between the Vikings and the Redskins last season, rushing eight times for 29 yards. He couldn't stay healthy this preseason, however, as he only played one game and rushed 11 times for 34 yards. If he clears waivers, he'll revert to injured reserve.

More News
Our Latest Stories