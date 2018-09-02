Mack Brown: Drops to waivers
The Vikings waived/injured Brown (undisclosed) on Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Brown played four games between the Vikings and the Redskins last season, rushing eight times for 29 yards. He couldn't stay healthy this preseason, however, as he only played one game and rushed 11 times for 34 yards. If he clears waivers, he'll revert to injured reserve.
More News
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Sitting out Week 3 of preseason•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Misses Week 2 of preseason•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Not participating in Monday's practice•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Has 34 yards rushing in preseason opener•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Begins preseason as No. 3 RB•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...