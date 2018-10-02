Mack Brown: Inks deal to Washington practice squad
Brown was signed to the Redskins' practice squad Tuesday.
Brown is no stranger to the Redskins' practice squad having been a key contributor to the unit back in 2016. Many close to the team have pushed for Brown's activation to the 53-man roster, but it seems like he'll need some things out of his control to go right in order for that to come to fruition. As it currently stands, Brown figures to be the No. 5 running back option in Washington until further notice.
