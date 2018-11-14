The Redskins released Brown from their practice squad Tuesday.

Brown joined Washington's practice squad on Oct. 2 with the hopes of eventually making the 53-man roster. That ultimately never came to fruition, and Mack will now look to continue his NFL career elsewhere.

