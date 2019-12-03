Mack Hollins: Parts ways with Philly
Hollins was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday.
The Eagles have failed to get much production from their wide receivers this season, and Hollins illustrates that problem quite well with 10 catches for 125 yards in 12 games. The 2017 fourth-round pick played only 24 offensive snaps in three games since the Week 10 bye, so he was clearly being phased out of the offensive gameplan. The 26-year-old will now be exposed to the waiver wire before hitting free agency.
More News
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Plays seven snaps in loss•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Sees season-low snap count in loss•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Sees just 13 snaps in loss•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Not targeted in fifth straight•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Not targeted in win•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Catchless in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13.