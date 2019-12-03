Play

Hollins was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday.

The Eagles have failed to get much production from their wide receivers this season, and Hollins illustrates that problem quite well with 10 catches for 125 yards in 12 games. The 2017 fourth-round pick played only 24 offensive snaps in three games since the Week 10 bye, so he was clearly being phased out of the offensive gameplan. The 26-year-old will now be exposed to the waiver wire before hitting free agency.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories