Mackensie Alexander: Finds new home
Alexander (groin) signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Alexander was released from injured reserve by the Dolphins on Sept. 2. Now healthy, he'll work to earn a role for himself with Dallas.
