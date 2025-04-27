Trujillo is expected to sign with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, Mike Chappell of Fox Sports reports.

Trujillo should have the opportunity to compete with Spencer Shrader for the team's starting kicker spot throughout the rest of the offseason. Trujillo is coming off a solid season at Temple where he went 21-for-21on extra-point attempts and 16-for-22 on field-goal tries. He also as a strong leg as he converted on 5-of-8 of his attempts from beyond 50 yards and even made a 64-yard field goal.