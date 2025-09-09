The Falcons hosted Trujillo (undisclosed) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Trujillo reached an injury settlement with the Colts on Friday after reverting to the team's injured list due to an undisclosed issue. He appears to be fully healthy, and the Falcons appear to be exploring their options at kicker after Younghoe Koo missed a crucial 44-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers. Trujillo signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in late April but ultimately lost the starting kicking job to Spencer Shrader in training camp.