The Colts waived/injured Trujillo (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

Trujillo was able to play in the Colts' preseason finale against the Bengals on Saturday, when he made all three of his extra-point tries. The severity and nature of his injury isn't clear, but if he clears waivers, he'll revert to injured reserve and be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Colts.