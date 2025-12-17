Lemon won't play in the Alamo Bowl against TCU on Dec. 30, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Lemon, the 2025 Biletnikoff winner, will unsurprisingly sit out the Alamo Bowl as he preps for the NFL Draft. No official announcement has come from the receiver about entering the 2026 NFL Draft, but after he was just deemed the best wideout in college football following a junior season in which he reeled in 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, the next level beckons. He'll be one of the draft's top prospects in 2026.