The Giants signed Polk to their practice squad Wednesday, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.
Polk was waived from Baltimore's practice squad Tuesday, but he's already found another opportunity with a different team just one day later. The undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State has good length and played well for the Ravens during the preseason, and with the Giants' wide receivers room dealing with a rash of injuries including Sterling Shepard's (knee) recently torn ACL, Polk arguably has a viable path to his NFL debut.