Polk is expected to sign with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Polk caught 105 passes for 1,046 yards and 10 touchdowns across 13 games for Mississippi State during the 2021 season. The 6-foot-3 wideout projects to be more of a possession receiver in the NFL after running a 4.59 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.