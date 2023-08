Polk (undisclosed) has been waived with an injury designation by Baltimore, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Polk will revert back to the Ravens' injured reserve if he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers. The pass catcher was competing against a crowded wide receiver room before the team opted to go in this direction. He spent a few weeks on Baltimore's practice squad after failing to make it through roster cuts during training camp.