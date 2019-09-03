Oakland waived/injured Dorleant (undisclosed) on Friday, Jerry McDonald of the East Bay Times reports.

The exact nature of Dorleant's issue is unknown. The 26-year-old last saw regular-season action in 2016 with Green Bay, appearing in four games and logging 45 snaps on special teams.

