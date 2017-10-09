Dorleant was handed a one-week suspension by the NFL on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Dorleant has not been on an NFL roster since he was waived by the Packers back in April following a failed physical. The exact details surrounding the cornerback's suspension are currently unknown, but with Dorleant not expected to be on a team anytime soon, it will have a minimal impact.

