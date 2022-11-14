The Rams signed Brown (hamstring) to their practice squad Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Brown was waived by the Rams ahead of Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals, as he popped up with a hamstring injury during practice Wednesday. However, the 29-year-old was likely to see decreased playing time moving forward anyways after rookie running back Kyren Williams was activated from IR on Saturday. Brown was previously elevated from Los Angeles' practice squad for the team's Week 3 loss to San Francisco, and he'll be eligible for two more such activations moving forward this season.