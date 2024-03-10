Butler announced his retirement again from the NFL on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Butler hasn't played in an NFL game since 2020 and originally retired in August of 2021. However, the West Alabama product returned in 2022 and signed a two-year contract with the Patriots, before suffering an injury during training camp and ultimately getting released. The two-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Pro Bowler will end his career with 406 combined tackles and 17 interceptions across 100 career games in seven seasons.