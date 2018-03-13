Malcolm Butler: Set to join Titans
Butler is slated to sign with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Butler eventually carved out a key role in the Patriots' secondary, notably clinching the team's win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX with a last-minute pick. He'll slide into a starting role with Tennessee, where he'll play for former Patriots' player Mike Vrabel, who now coaches the Titans.
