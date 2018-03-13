Butler is slated to sign with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Butler eventually carved out a key role in the Patriots' secondary, notably clinching the team's win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX with a last-minute pick. He'll slide into a starting role with Tennessee, where he'll play for former Patriots' player Mike Vrabel, who now coaches the Titans.