Malcolm Jenkins: Option won't be exercised

The Eagles announced Tuesday that Jenkins' $7.85 million team option for 2020 has been declined.

The 32-year-old, who hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2013, logged 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2019, his sixth season with the Eagles. The six-foot, 204-pound safety should have no problem catching on elsewhere in the coming days, given the durability and leadership he can bring to his next team's secondary.

