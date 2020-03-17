Malcolm Jenkins: Option won't be exercised
The Eagles announced Tuesday that Jenkins' $7.85 million team option for 2020 has been declined.
The 32-year-old, who hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2013, logged 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2019, his sixth season with the Eagles. The six-foot, 204-pound safety should have no problem catching on elsewhere in the coming days, given the durability and leadership he can bring to his next team's secondary.
More News
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Prepared to hold out•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Big tackling day in finale•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Records two sacks in loss•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Logs seven tackles in loss•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Produces six stops•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Paces team in tackles in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.
-
3/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the Fantasy value of Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Kenyan Drake, Austin...
-
Bridgewater fits in Carolina
Teddy Bridgewater will have a chance to resurrect his career working with former LSU passing...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...